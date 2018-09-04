WINTHROP — What can businesses, municipalities and citizens do to safeguard their financial and personal information from cyber v criminals?

Andrew Grover, chief risk officer and senior vice president for Bangor Savings Bank, will share his advice and tips on reducing the threat of cyber fraud and theft during the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber’s breakfast Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza.

Andrew Grover

Cyber crime is an expanding global business, operated by multi-million-dollar companies, Grover said in a news release.

“A lot of these companies operate overseas, where it is hard for our federal government to do anything,” said Grover said. “These criminals are also good at covering their tracks; they’re virtual ghosts.”

Cyber criminals are adept at gleaning email addresses, partial credit card numbers and other information to recreate a company or citizen’s identity, he said.

“They piece together information from an insurance company, a small town, a business or a citizen, and then they can establish credit and ruin credit,” Grover said, according to the release.

Investigating fraud since 2005, Grover has specialized in financial crime investigations, information security, and legal and regulatory compliance. He serves as president of the Maine Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

The cost is $7 for members and $10 for all others. RSVP not necessary. The Winthrop Commerce Café and Crostini’s Catering serve a light breakfast; gluten-free, vegetarian and heart-healthy options are always available. For more information, contact the Chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

