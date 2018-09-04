It’s about learning. As a high school teacher, school board member, and most importantly a parent, I’m tuned into issues impacting public education. It’s a lifelong quest for advocates and opportunities for students. I learn something from Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler at every school board meeting, every chance happening at a local store, or walking through the halls of the capital. He is an advocate for our communities, our institutions, and most importantly our kids.

Stanley has proven himself to be thoughtful and patient deliberator. He listens to all members and perspectives, seeking comprehensive understanding. He has worked to enhance educational programing, address evolving economic opportunities, and recognize student interests. He recognizes the importance of public discourse and avoids back-channel machinations.

I feel better knowing that Zeigler is working in our communities and Legislature providing prudent leadership, rational problem solving and collaboration. Our solemn task on the school board is to act in the interest of all students, regardless of town of origin or election district, despite limited resources. Stanley has proven time and again to be a conscientious fiduciary. Stanley brings this pragmatism to the Legislature, working for the benefit of all Mainers.

I have always considered my community to extend beyond the humble farms and woodlots of Thorndike. I’ve chosen to remain here to raise my family. I’m glad that we have champions for those same values, like Stanley Paige Zeigler, advocating for public education and civil government.

Jesse Hargrove

Thorndike

