Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, and run through Sunday, Sept. 9, at the fairgrounds on Bangor Road. The midway will be furnished by Cushing Amusements of Wilmington, Massachusetts. They will feature a $15 ride bracelet on Thursday and Sunday.

In addition to the exhibits, sales booths and eateries, Thursday will feature Dana Perkins Puppet Show at 5 and 7 p.m.,The Maine Dairy Princess and Jr. Princess contest Finals will begin at 6 p.m. in the show tent and an antique tractor pulling contest is set for 7 p.m. Also, a mini-horse demonstration is scheduled for at 7 p.m. in the animal pulling arena.

On Friday the Farmer’s Club will present several events including a draft horse show starting at noon, twitch, scoot and obstacle events at 3:30 p.m. and a draft horse pull at 7 p.m. Stock farm Ttactor pulling will be in the Vince Thibodeau Arena where 15 rows of bleachers have been added for more spectator seating. Friday is Senior Citizen’s Day, a reduced gate admission of $3 for seniors and $1 off diner meals will be in effect. Entertainment will feature a celebration of the life of Bob Elston by the members of his Road Ranger Band with hows, at 2 and 4 p.m. The pig scrambles for the children will start at 6:30 p.m. The Sharon Hood and Dixon Road will perform at 7 p.m. The evening will be topped off with fireworks by the Central Maine Pyrotechnics Co., of Hallowell, at 9:30 pm.

Saturday will start with a public breakfast from 6:30 to 9 a.m. in the Lions Diner. 4-H working steers, youth class ox pulling, open steer show, ox pulling and an ox scoot contest will be featured throughout the day. The annual street parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Clinton. The theme for 2018 is “Maine and the Great outdoors.” The parade will feature the Lawrence High School Marching Band, the Trott Family Clowns, several units of the Kora Temple Shrine, many local floats, antique cars and more.

Dan Grady’s Marvelous Marionette Medley will perform at noon and 2 p.m., truck and tractor pulling will start at 1 p.m. and continue through the day and evening. The show tent will feature shows by the R. B. Hall Band, the Country Sidekicks line dance demonstrations and Tickles the Clown throughout the afternoon, and the Debbie Myers Show will start at 7 p.m. Returning this year will be Mutton Busting (sheep riding) at 6:30 p.m. in the Show Ring.

Sunday will open with a public breakfast starting at 6:30. An all trophy, all game horse show will start at 9 a.m. and a non-denominational 9:30 a.m. church service, arranged by Methodist minister Rev. Chung Choi, will feature “The Greatest Gift.” Pulling events of the day will include lawn and garden and mini-tractors, Farmer’s Club ox pulling and heavy draft horse pulling throughout the day. New this year will be “Mad Science of Maine” show at noon and 2 p.m., The Great Stephan, magician, will perform at 1 p.m. followed by the Baby Show at 2 p.m. Concluding the day will be a dance review by Maureen’s Young Americans.

The Benton Grange will operate the Bingo Tent and the Lions Club will feature its Krazy Ball game. Two exhibition halls will display arts and crafts, vegetables, 4-H, Grange and Extension exhibits. The Clinton Historical Society’s History House will be open, featuring all things of Clinton past, including a 16-foot national mural painted by Clinton’s famed artist Viva Chamberlain.

For more information, call 426-8013 and request a schedule of events.

