Anthony Geraci and The Boston Blues All-Stars will perform at Blues in the Barn, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St. in Kingfield.

The group of musicians is lead by pianist/organist/songwriter Anthony Geraci. who has a long history in the American blues community. He is an original member of Sugar Ray and the Bluetones and Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters. He has recorded with both artists extensively.

A beer garden and food tent will be on site. The gate will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased in advance, by Sept. 7, by calling 265-2030. Tickets will cost $20, cash only at the gate, Children 10 and younger and leashed dogs will be admitted free.

For more information, call 265-2030, email [email protected] or visit mountainvillageinn.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: