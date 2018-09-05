LEWISTON — A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the neck Wednesday afternoon during a fight on Knox Street, police said.

Hours after the knifing, police arrested Raynold L. Labree III, 34, of Lisbon. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The victim, who was not identified, was being evaluated Wednesday night at Central Maine Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

Police roped off an area near the corner of Knox and Maple streets at about 3:30 p.m. after a man was seen stumbling out of a parking lot bleeding from the neck. Witnesses said the man collapsed in the middle of Knox Street.

Witnesses said it appeared the man had come from an apartment complex at Knox and Maple streets. Police blocked off an apartment unit there as several detectives began an investigation.

Labree was being held Wednesday night at the Androscoggin County Jail.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the stabbing, police said. They were continuing to investigate Wednesday night.

As police dealt with that stabbing, a woman was reported to have stabbed herself inside an apartment on Bartlett Street.

Police and paramedics went to that building at 108 Bartlett St., and treated the woman. Her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Bartlett Street stabbing followed a report of a large fight involving several people with baseball bats. It was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

