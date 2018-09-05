RUMFORD — Rowan Goebel-Bain scored the eventual game-winning goal as Winthrop knocked off Mountain Valley 4-1 in boys soccer action Wednesday afternoon.

The Ramblers (2-0) notched a pair of goals in each half. Owen Foster, Colby Emery and Mike Morales rounded out the scoring for Winthrop.

Alexei Rodriguez netted the lone Falcon (1-1) goal.

Goalie Dalton Noyes made 12 saves for Mtn. Valley, while goalie Jake Smith stopped eight shots to earn the win in net for Winthrop.

OAK HILL 7, DIRIGO 0: Oak Hill jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead en route to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Dixfield.

Riley Worth paced Oak Hill with three goals and three assists. Caleb Leighton also pitched in a hat trick of his own, while Caleb Valliere tacked on a goal for the visitors. Brady Bangs and Max Hall both helped the cause with an assist a piece.

WINTHROP 4, TELSTAR 0: Maddie Perkins scored three goals and added an assist as the Ramblers rolled in an MVC game in Bethel.

Moriah Hajduk also scored while Brooklyn Gaghan had an assist for Winthrop (3-0).

Perry Morton had 21 saves for the Rebels (0-3).

DIRIGO 3, OAK HILL 2: Taylor Bryant scored the game-winning goal on a clean breakaway and a sprint down the sideline with less than a minute remaining as Dirigo secured a victory.

Kailey Hackett posted a pair of tallies for Dirigo (2-2).

Adelle Surette and Desirae Dumais netted a goal apiece for the Raiders (1-3).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 8, HALL-DALE 1: Avery Sevigny scored four goals to lead the Falcons to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Riley Sevigny added two goals while Faith Ricblick and Alana Young had one apiece. Abby Gauvin made four saves for Mountain Valley (3-0).

Kaylee Ray scored for Hall-Dale (0-2) and Mia Rollins made 17 saves.

