LIVERMORE — The 8th annual pie social is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road.

Homemade pies of every type, will be served plain or with real whipped cream. Whole pies will be for sale for $13 while slices will be served up for a donation. All proceeds will support the Norlands’ museum and farm programs.

Visitors can enjoy the festive tunes of The Maine Squeeze Accordion Ensemble from southern Maine. The Ensemble plays eclectic ethnic music from around the world, from traditional foot-tapping polkas to waltzes to zydeco, as well as original tunes and children’s songs.

For the second year, the event will include a Pie Baking Contest for amateur bakers. Participants can enter their own homemade pie for the chance to win Norlands’ inspired prizes. For contest rules and entry forms visit, norlands.org/events or email [email protected]. Contestants have the chance for a special “Gold Medal” prize if they make the crust using Gold Medal Flour.

Guided tours will be available all afternoon. A $5 general admission is charged for the mansion and schoolhouse tour ($3 for children ages 12 and younger). Otherwise it is free to attend the Pie Social, enter the baking contest, and listen to music on the front lawn. Activities will take place rain or shine. In case of cold or damp weather, the activities will be moved indoors.

For more information, visit norlands.org or call 897-4366.

