Novel Jazz will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Mountain Road in Vienna.

The band will play the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, the band has been performing straight-ahead jazz around Maine and New England for more than three decades. They draw from the Great American Songbook.

A decade ago, the band embarked on a project to go through the massive archive of compositions by Ellington Billy Strayhorn — who wrote about 2,500 pieces between them — transcribe some lesser known gems for the band and reinterpret them with a 21st century sound. Their first CD was released in 2008, their second in 2011. The band released their third CD, “Novel and Novelle …” in June 2015.

Tickets cost $12.

For tickets or more information, visit google site: https://sites.google.com/site/viennaunionhall2012/arts-and-events call 293-2362 or email [email protected].

