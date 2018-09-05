FARMINGTON — The Old South Concert Series has schedule world class Celtic bands to kick of the fall The Outside Track on Thursday, Sept. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., a jam session will kick off at 6:15 p.m. and the concert will follow at 7 p.m. at the church at 235 Main St.

The five member band creates a musical fusion of the Scots, Ireland and Cape Breton musical styles and traditions cited as the one of the top Celtic acts.

The Outside Track band members, from left, are Michael Ferrie, Fiona Black, Teresa Horgan, Mairi Rankin and Ailie Robertson. Photo courtesty of The Outside Track Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The band’s fusion of Celtic music, song and dance has been rapturously received around the world. The band’s five members hail from Scotland, Ireland and Cape Breton, and are united by a love of traditional music and a commitment to creating new music based on their cultural foundation. They bring to the stage fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar, flute, whistle, step-dance and vocals.

Band members include: Mairi Rankin, of Mabou, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia; Teresa Horgan, of County Cork, Ireland; Ailie Robertson, of Edinburgh, Scotland; Admission will cost $20 for adults or $10/$5 for students. Refreshments will be available by donation during the jam session and concert intermission.

For reservations or more information, call 491-5919.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: