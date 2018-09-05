Waterville head coach Matt Gilley joins staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about the Purple Panthers’ season-opening win over Belfast and look ahead to this weekend’s matchup against Madison.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
