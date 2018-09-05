The paintings of Suzanne Phillips and Ieva Tatarsky will be on view from Thursday, Sept.6, through Tuesday, Nov. 6, at The Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road in Washington Village.

Phillips is a painter and Waldoboro native who has summered on a private island in Muscongus Bay for more than 65 years. In this new body of work, she has expanded her study of island shores and interiors to include the shoals and ledges which surround her island home.

Drawing by Ieva Tatarsky. Photo courtesy of The Gibbs Library Painting by Suzanne Phillips. Photo courtesy of The Gibbs Library Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Her seascapes and studies of rock formations are created on location using pens and watercolors. She then works in her studio using these studies to build forceful images that oscillate with vitality and chromatic sensitivity. Her paintings accent the rhythms of island life and her reverence for nature.

Ieva Tatarsky’s, drawings are inspired by the energy of nature — the movement of clouds, wind in trees, rushing streams. At times, it is a quieter energy in a green place. Sitting beside opened bottles of colored inks, observing at close range the shapes of leaves and grasses. Admiring how pea tendrils hold onto a fence.

Sounds of crows, bees — the buzz of a hummingbird. Heat, haze, sun and all the fragrances of summer. These elements combine to make drawing outdoors an intense sensory experience. Tatarsky attempts to transfer feelings to a visual medium.

Library hours are 5-7 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday; 3-6- p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the library at 845-2663.

