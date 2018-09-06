WALDOBORO — A short presentation about Alzheimer’s Disease, will begin at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Broad Bay Congregational UCC, 941 Main St. A free, optional light lunch will be offered at 11:45 a.m., the approximately hour-long program will follow and a question-and-answer period will take place at the end of the program.

The Rev. Phillip McKean, of Cushing, and Claremont, California, will talk about “Remembering and Forgetting: Changing Times and Sacred Times in Experiencing Alzheimer’s.” McKean said he will talk about how “our memories are quite a gift, and also perhaps an overrated gift,” according to a news release from the church.

McKean’s wife, Deborah, a deacon in the Episcopal Church, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. With her memory increasingly failing, the McKeans checked into many medical possibilities, and McKean said he may have been in a state of denial, as he continued to hope for a different medical reason. Since being accepting of the diagnosis, McKean said he and his wife have found wonderful support in both Maine and California. He will share his experiences in creating a life as “a care companion” with his mission of helping his wife “live as full a life as she can in the present.” Deborah McKean is participating in clinical trials, and her husband also will talk briefly about those, according to the release.

The presentation will be followed by a time to ask questions and share information. Printed material from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Maine chapter will be available.

For more information, email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >