AUGUSTA — Bug Maine-ia, at natural science education event, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St. The event will feature 14 exhibits providing hands-on displays, discoveries and more for visitors of all ages.
“Bug Maine-ia is a wonderful, one-of-a-kind opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore the many ways that bugs affect our lives, whether as pets, pests, or food,” said Maine State Museum Chief Educator Joanna Torow, according to a news release from the museum.
Bug Maine-ia’s exhibitors come from throughout the state and include Maine Entomological Society; Milkweed Puppet Theater; Enthosense, Inc.; Hudson Museum; Sean McCormick, Master Maine Fishing Guide; Maine Department of Environmental Protection; Maine Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture in the Classroom; Maine Forest Service; Maine State Museum; retired science teacher Jon Wallace, Maine School Garden Network, and Maine State Library.
Admission to the museum is free of charge all day. Teachers or parents bringing groups of students are urged to make reservations by completing a reservation form on the museum’s website at mainestatemuseum.org.
