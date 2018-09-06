The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments, an organization made up of local municipalities that focuses on economic development and planning, is looking for a new executive director following the departure of Rosie Vanadestine.

Vanadestine, who served as executive director for about five years, left in June after her contract expired, said Chris Huck, the organization’s longtime planning director who is serving as interim executive director.

Rosie Vanadestine

Huck said the group is hoping to name a new executive director within the next month.

KVCOG, based in Fairfield, is a nonprofit made up of 65 member communities in Kennebec, Somerset and western Waldo counties.

The organization focuses on local and regional economic development and planning. Recently, it was awarded a $200,000 grant to help redevelop brownfield properties, properties where development has been impeded because of contamination.

KVCOG also helped in securing funding for economic development planning in Somerset County and a feasibility study to see if waste-to-energy projects could be started at the former Madison Paper mill.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

