OAKLAND — Kaitlyn Smith netted a pair of goals to propel Messalonskee to a 4-0 victory over Edward Little in a field hockey matchup on Thursday.

Rylee Poulin and Abby Breznyak also tallied for the Eagles (3-0) to complete the scoring.

Rylie Genest (4) and Julia Vigue (4) needed only eight saves to preserve the shutout, while Elise Syphers turned aside 15 shots between the posts for Edward Little (1-2).

LAWRENCE 3, NOKOMIS 2, OT: Macie Larouche scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Bulldogs scored the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in Fairfield.

Larouche also had an assist, while Nora Buck had a goal and an assist. Marian Zawistowski made seven saves.

Lauryn Anderson scored twice for the Warriors, including with 50 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Lexy Dow and Maci Leali had assists, and Katelyn Lessner stopped 15 shots.

LEAVITT 4, MARANACOOK 0: Kayla Leclerc scored twice to lead the Hornets to the KVAC win in Readfield.

Daisy Twitchell and Page Mantel also scored for Levitt (1-2-0).

Alyssa Pratt made 10 saves for Maranacook (0-3-0).

SKOWHEGAN 12, BRUNSWICK 0: Emily Reichenbach scored four goals to lead the Indians to the big win in Skowhegan.

Logan Wing added two goals for Skowhegan (3-0-0) while Elizabeth York, Meredith Mitchell, Maliea Kelso, Adella Foss, Brooklyn Hubbard and Aja Rogers had one apiece. McKenzie McConnell made one save.

Rachel Tuck made two saves for Brunswick (0-3-0).

GARDINER 5, LINCOLN 0: Maggie Bell had a hat trick to pace the Tigers to the win in Gardiner.

Madeline Walker and Jaz Clary also scored for the Tigers (3-0-0). Piper Lavoie had two assists.

Lincoln falls to 0-2-0.

WINSLOW 7, OLD TOWN 1: Bodhi Littlefield and Abby Washburn each scored three goals to carry the Black Raiders to the win in Winslow.

Silver Clukey had the other goal for Winslow (2-1-0) while Leah Pelota and Justice Picard combined to make six saves.

Maddy Emerson scored for Old Town (1-2-0) and Maddie Diaz made 10 saves.

CONY 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: Sophie Whitney scored with 3:05 left in double overtime, giving the Rams (1-2) their first win of the season in KVAC action in South Paris.

Anna Stolt scored off of Sierra Prebit and Kami Lambert assists, while Emily Douglas made five saves.

Kate Bowen scored off of a Brooke Carson assist for the Vikings (2-1). Madison Day made seven saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 3, GARDINER 0: Emily Harper scored twice to guide the Black Bears (4-0) to the KVAC victory in Gardiner. Grace Despres added a goal for Maranacook, while Skyler Webb got the win in net. Brianna Perry handled net duties for Gardiner (0-3), which set up offensive chances on the attack but couldn’t convert on the opportunities.

OXFORD HILLS 4, CONY 0: Four different scorers led the Vikings to a KVAC A victory over the Rams in Augusta.

Cassidy Dumont, Ceceila Dieterich, Emily Wallace and Bella Divivo each scored for Oxford Hills (2-0-1). Jillian Douglas earned the shutout with five saves.

Kiara Henry led Cony (0-3-0) with 14 saves.

MONMOUTH 5, TELSTAR 0: The Mustangs rolled past the Rebels to pick up the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Monmouth.

Abbie Crawford, Audrey Fletcher, Alicen Burnham, Emma Johnson and Anna Lewis had goals for Monmouth. Fletcher and Lewis also had assists, while Destiny Clough made four saves.

MADISON 5, WINTHROP 3: The Bulldogs improved to 1-2-0 with a win over the Ramblers in MVC action.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone had two goals for Winthrop (2-1-0) while Jillian Schmelzer added one.Brooke Burnham stopped 18 shots.

MT. ABRAM 2, OAK HILL 1: After a scoreless first half, Alice Mackay and Camryn Wahl found the net to give Mt. Abram a narrow victory.

Sadie Waterman tallied for the Raiders (2-1-0) to prevent a shutout.

Emily Kidd made 10 saves for Mt. Abram, while Paige Gonyea turned aside three shots for Oak Hill.

HALL-DALE 2, CARRABEC 1: Madisyn Smith scored in the final minute of the game, leading the Bulldogs (3-0) to the MVC victory in North Anson.

Hall-Dale was awarded an indirect kick in the closing minutes, and Smith was on hand to knock in a loose ball. Caden Wills also scored for Hall-Dale, while Maggie Gross made seven saves.

Lauren Chestnut scored off of a Caitlin Crawford assist for Carrabec (0-1), while Ashley Cates stopped 17 shots.

WATERVILLE 4, LAWRENCE 1: Sadie Garling scored two goals to pace the Purple Panthers to the KVAC win in Fairfield.

Paige St. Pierre and Hannah LeClair each had one for Waterville (2-1-0). Jaciel Richard made three saves.

Jaylin Woods scored for Lawrence (0-3-0) and Alyssa Bourque stopped 18 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

ERSKINE 2, MORSE 0: Dom Denico and Sage Hapgood-Belanger each scored a goal to lift the Eagles to the win in South China.

David McGraw made five saves for Erskine (1-2-0) whileAsa Hodgdon stopped seven shots for Morse (0-2-1).

WATERVILLE 5, LAWRENCE 0: Ben Danner scored three goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Bulldogs.

Chris Williams and Trevor Luong added goals for Waterville (2-1-1).

Lawrence falls to 1-2-0.

