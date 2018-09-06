Brett Kavanaugh is exceptionally qualified to be a Supreme Court justice, and despite the desperate attempts to impugn his character and block his confirmation, I believe he will rightfully be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Kavanaugh is a 1990 graduate of Yale Law School, and his credentials are impeccable. He has served for over a decade as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — referred to as the “second highest court in the land” — building a first-rate judicial record and reputation. In May 2006, when the U.S. Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, 16 current senators — including one sitting Democrat — voted to confirm him.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington, to begin his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

He has a well-earned reputation as a brilliant jurist with sterling legal credentials and a clear, effective writing style. He is universally respected for his intellect, persuasiveness and ability to build consensus. He understands that the role of a judge is to faithfully interpret the law, not to legislate from the bench. His authoritative legal opinions are known to shape the law and are often cited by judges around the country.

The Supreme Court has endorsed his opinions more than a dozen times. His opinions have been cited by hundreds of judges across the country. More than 50 circuit court opinions discuss or cite one of his concurrences or dissents. It is not a stretch to say that Judge Kavanaugh is the single most qualified person in the country to serve on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Susan Collins will play a key role in the confirmation process, and she has historically set partisanship aside when it comes to her confirmation votes on Supreme Court justices. In the past she has voted to confirm a pair of nominees from President Barack Obama, voting in favor of both Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Sen. Collins even admitted that she would not agree with every decision Justice Sotomayor reached on the court, saying this after voting to confirm Sotomayor: “Upon reading these decisions, talking personally with her and hearing her responses to probing questions, I have concluded that (federal appellate) Judge Sotomayor understands the proper role of a judge and is committed to applying the law impartially without bias or favoritism.”

Sen. Collins also voted to confirm a pair of President George W. Bush’s nominees, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito.

When it comes to rendering their opinions, Supreme Court justices need to have the ability to check their partisan ideology at the door and not succumb to the instant passions of the day. Those appear to be some of the qualities Sen. Collins has looked for in the past when deciding on Supreme Court nominees, and judging by some of his remarks, Brett Kavanaugh measures up.

Judge Kavanaugh once wrote: “The judge’s job is to interpret the law, not to make the law or make policy. So read the words of the statute as written. Read the text of the Constitution as written, mindful of history and tradition. … Don’t make up new constitutional rights that are not in the text of the Constitution. Don’t shy away from enforcing constitutional rights that are in the text of the Constitution.”

Brett Kavanaugh has proven that he has the ability to do just that, which is why I believe he will make an excellent addition to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I urge Sen. Collins to support his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Ken Fredette of Newport is serving his fourth term in the Maine House of Representatives and his third as House Republican leader. He is an attorney and a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

