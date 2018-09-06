Residents of Maine School Administrative District 49 are asked to assist the school community by identifying any preschool or school-aged resident with special needs who is not currently enrolled in school. SAD 49 represents the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

Childfind is a nationwide attempt by public schools to identify and educate all children with special learning needs ages preschool through 21. In-school efforts through screenings of all new students have helped to identify those students who need special services.

Parents of students attending private schools who suspect their child might require special education services should call the Special Education Office in the district where the private school is located in order to arrange for a meeting.

For more information, or to assist in the matter, call Cory Rogers, director of Special Education, at 453-4200, ext. 3106.

