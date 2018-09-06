The Skowhegan Library will start a knitting and crocheting group on Friday, Sept. 7.

The informal group will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the library at 9 Elm St.

Simply bring whatever you’re working on and join in the fun, all skill levels are welcome.

For more information, call the library at 474-9072 or email [email protected].

