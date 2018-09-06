The Skowhegan Library will start a knitting and crocheting group on Friday, Sept. 7.
The informal group will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the library at 9 Elm St.
Simply bring whatever you’re working on and join in the fun, all skill levels are welcome.
For more information, call the library at 474-9072 or email [email protected].
-
Local & State
Colby College opens new $25.5 million mixed-use dorm building in downtown Waterville to the public
-
Local & State
Readfield rezoning proposal stays at Planning Board
-
Maine Crime
Winthrop teen to plead guilty in Halloween slayings of parents, dog
-
Local & State
A Nike-shunning Bruce Poliquin touts New Balance footwear
-
Local & State
Maine police take to softball field to honor Cpl. Eugene Cole