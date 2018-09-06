State officials are looking for three ash trees recently sold by a major retailer in Maine that could harbor a destructive, invasive pest.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is asking for the public’s help in locating three potted ash trees that had been shipped from a New Jersey nursery located within a quarantine area for the emerald ash borer. While department staff removed and destroyed other trees from the nursery that had been shipped to a major retailer in Maine, the three had been sold before the potentially infected shipment had been discovered.

Tag on an ash tree possibly sold in Maine Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Agriculture Ash tree container Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Agriculture

A native of Asia that has become established in parts of the U.S., the emerald ash borer is regarded as one of the most destructive pests in North America. Larvae of the small, metallic-colored beetles tunnel under ash trees’ bark, causing extensive damage that typically kills the host trees within three to five years.

Earlier this summer, Maine entomologists found emerald ash borers for the first time in the state in several locations around Madawaska along the Maine-Canada border. The three trees sold by the retailer in Maine appears to be a separate incident.

The department did not name the retailer but said the company has several stores in Maine. The three trees were purchased this summer with a retail price of $120 and were labeled as “Fraxinus pennsylvanica Patmore” on the tree tags and “Fraxinus oxycarpa ‘Raywood'” on the container sticker.

“If you have possession of one or more of these plants, please send a picture of the tree, tree tag or sales receipt to [email protected],” the department said in a press release. “Trees which are confirmed to have been part of this shipment will have to be inspected and possibly destroyed. Reimbursement for the cost of the trees will be arranged.”

Individuals who recently purchased ash trees can also call the department at (207) 287-2431.

