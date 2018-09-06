A powerful thunderstorm is rolling southeast through southern Maine, and has already knocked out power to more than 26,000 residents.

Most of the outages reported by Central Maine Power — 12,670 customers— were in Cumberland County, with about 1,400 others reported in Androscoggin County.

About 6,600 Lincoln County residents were in the dark, along with more than 3,800 customers in Sagadahoc County.

The storm front moved through Maine before pushing off the coast in York County.

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning for Georgetown and Bath, saying that gusting winds could top 60 miles per hour.

Brunswick schools issued an alert to parents warning that buses carrying students home from school may be delayed because of downed trees or wires along area roadways.

The storm will bring cooler, drier air after it passes, with humidity and temperatures falling considerably this afternoon during the evening commute, said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Tomorrow will feel more like fall, Hawley said, with temperatures in Portland peaking in the mid 70s, with considerably less humidity.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: