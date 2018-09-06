A small plane crashed on or around Bigelow Mountain in Wyman Township around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police said initial reports were two occupants of the plane received minor injuries and were walking along a trail to meet first responders, said Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland in a news release.

Troopers and the Maine Warden Service have responded to the crash.

Wyman Township is part of the unorganized territory in Franklin County located just north of Carrabassett Valley.

This story will be updated.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: