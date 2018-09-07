Gov. Paul LePage is skipping a pre-planned trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, 13 days after being hospitalized for what his office would only describe as “discomfort.”

Peter Steele, LePage’s communications director, said Friday that LePage stayed home on the advice of his physician but only as a precautionary measure.

“He definitely wanted to go and is in good health,” Steele said in a short email to the Press Herald.

Other members of LePage’s staff, including press secretary Julie Rabinowitz left for the 9-day trip Wednesday.

LePage was admitted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Aug. 25 after complaints of “discomfort” while visiting family in New Brunswick. He traveled back to Maine for treatment and initially went to a hospital in Presque Isle before being transferred to the Bangor hospital. Neither the governor or his staff have said what he was treated for and what his prognosis may be, other than to say that LePage was “on the mend” or in “good health.”

LePage was treated in the hospital’s cardiac unit, according to other State House officials. Steele would not confirm or deny LePage was treated in the cardiac unit only announcing that LePage was working from the state’s official governor’s residence, the Blaine House in Augusta, two days later on Aug. 27.

Steele said last week that LePage’s medical conditions would not be discussed with the press. LePage himself has disclosed information about prior hospitalizations months after they occurred, including a bariatric surgery in 2016 and a biking mishap in Florida last November.

Oops! We could not locate your form.

In January 2017, LePage told a radio talk show host that his dramatic weight loss was the result of bariatric surgery that he underwent in September 2016 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

In May of this year, LePage revealed during the Maine International Trade Day in Rockport that he was struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov, 22, 2017. He and his wife own a home in nearby Ormond Beach. LePage said the impact cracked his bicycle helmet into two pieces and “sent me flying 40 feet.”

On Friday, Steele again declined comment on why LePage was hospitalized and referred other questions on the trade mission to an official at the Department of Economic and Community Development and to the Maine International Trade Center.

This story will be updated.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: