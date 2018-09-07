Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgren, Ron Cote and David Offer, Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, and Jane Elliott and Frank Shorey.

Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Glenn Angell, Janet Arey and John Anastasio, Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell, and Lorraine Rourke and Marilyn Ware.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne, Barbara Terhune and Willie Pouliot placed second, Carroll and Audrey Harding tied with Suzan Morrison and David Bourque for third place, and Ed and Joyce Rushton placed fourth.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Gene Murray, Paul Betit placed second and Jackie Berry placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Diane Grant, who placed first; Tom Gillette, second; and Barbara Parish, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune, Alice King and Dennis Perkins with Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu tied for second, Robert Dryer and Violette Chichetta placed third, and Louis Violette and Francis Roy placed fourth, and Wilma Pouilot and Joan Roderique placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Share

< Previous

Next >