Free Beacon Hospice Volunteer Training is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Augusta Adult and Community Education at Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive in Augusta. Training will run Thursday’s consecutively for seven weeks.

Guest speakers will include an RN case manager, medical social worker, chaplain, bereavement coordinator, veteran volunteers.

To register, contact Kelly Herlihy, volunteer coordinator, 621-1212 or [email protected]. For more information, contact Augusta Adult and Community Ed at 626-2470 or augusta.maineadulted.org.

