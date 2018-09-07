HALLOWELL — A KVCAP Parenting Series, Active Parenting Now, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St.

Classes are set for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Those who attend can learn better way to handle daily parenting challenges. The program will feature a six-session video and discussion program for parents and care providers of children ages 5-12. This program is designed to help raise responsible children by using effective discipline techniques and encouragement skills.

Classes are free and registration is required

For more information, contact Kim McLaughlin at 622-6582 or [email protected], or visit hubbardfree.org.

