Railroad construction in Southern Maine and New Hampshire will disrupt passenger rail service from the Amtrak Downeaster starting this weekend through early October.
Weekday service between Brunswick and Dover, New Hampshire, will be limited and passengers on most of the line should expect to take part of their trip by bus, said Patricia Quinn, executive director of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority. Weekend service will operate normally, but there will be construction delays, Quinn said. Most fares have been reduced during the construction period.
Pan Am Railways is replacing about 15,000 railroad ties and restoring a number of grade crossings on its line in Maine and New Hampshire. Construction is expected to begin on Saturday, Sept. 8 and wrap up by Oct. 5.
This story will be updated.
-
Election 2018
Democratic super PAC gives almost $500,000 to back Janet Mills for governor
-
Maine Crime
Biddeford School Committee member faces assault, attempted rape charges
-
Maine Crime
South Portland man pleads guilty to role in bank robbery
-
Politics
After hospitalization, LePage skips trade trip to UK and Ireland
-
Community
Common Threads Festival set for Canaan