NEW PORTLAND — The Great Stephan, a magician, from Lewiston, will be at the Western Mountains Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

Community members are invited to join the current Sunday School students stepping up to the next level of Biblical teaching. For anyone wanting to learn more the Bible and/or to grow deeper in their Christian faith, this is also an opportunity to learn more about the available Sunday School classes offered at the Western Mountains Baptist Church. Classes are available for all ages.

For more information call the church at 265-2557 or email [email protected].

