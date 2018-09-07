SOUTH CHINA — The South China Community Church has tables available to rent for its craft fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the church at 246 Village St.

The cost will be $15 per table.

For more information, call Deb Stowe at 462-2175.

