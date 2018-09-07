A first-in-the-state program at the University of Southern Maine aims to help eligible military veterans prepare to become first-time college students. USM’s Veterans Upward Bound program reaches out across Maine to veterans whose taxable income fall within the federal guidelines.

The program is designed as a free one-on-one resource to help veterans with advising, mentoring and tutoring — everything from filling out financial aid forms and applications, to tutoring geared towards entrance exams and placement in classes. The year-round individualized assistance can take place online or in person and is flexible. Veterans can apply to any school.

The program runs year-round, but applications are being accepted now with more than 50 slots available immediately.

The program also encourages veterans to fill out (or share) the interest/referral form.

For more information, call 780-4627 or [email protected].

