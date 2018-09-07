WATERVILLE — Sustain Mid Maine Coalition’s Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Team’s Waterville Community Litter Cleanup is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in Castonguay Square.

Those interested in participating can meet at 11 a.m. outside Waterville City Hall, 1 Common St. Trash bags and rubber gloves will be provided for free. Participants will fan out and cleanup Head of Falls, The Concourse and Main Street.

After the cleanup, a brief press conference will be held in Castonguay Square in support of the coalition’s efforts to ban plastic bags at big box stores in Waterville at the polls on Nov. 6. All the plastic shopping bags found during the cleanup will be displayed on a big tarp to demonstrate this litter problem and why action needs to be taken.

For more information, email [email protected].

