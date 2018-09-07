Westbrook police are asking for help as they investigate a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook at about 5 p.m. Wednesday with his father, Christopher Cummings, according to an email from Westbrook police Chief Janine L. Roberts on Friday night. Roberts said police are trying to locate the father and son to make sure they are safe.

Garnett Cummings Photo courtesy Westbrook Police Department

The boy’s father has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Garnett was described by police as a black male, 4 feet tall and 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Garnett or his father is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-2531.

