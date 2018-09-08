IN ANSON, Friday at 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 2:53 a.m., a caller from Fahi Pond Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 9:18 p.m., loud noise was reported on Leavitt Road.
10:14 p.m., loud noise was reported on Leavitt Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:05 a.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Road.
1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.
3:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cross Hill Road.
4:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.
5:10 p.m., an accident with injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:30 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Middle Street.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.
6:03 p.m., property was recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.
6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Columbia Street.
6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
6:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Leighton Road.
7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.
9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
9:57 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Riverside Drive.
10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.
10:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.
Saturday at 12:04 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Mill Street.
1:21 a.m., burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Road.
3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Avenue.
IN AVON, Friday at 8:09 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Pleasant Street.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Clinton Lions Fair on Route 100.
7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
11:10 p.m., noise was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at11:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Walton Mills Road.
1:02 p.m., a scam was reported on Huff Road.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 8:08 p.m., loud noise was reported on Troy Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 2:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.
3:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 10:59 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Kennebec Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.
12:35 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at Lot 26 at University of Maine.
2:52 p.m., a bus passing was reported on Middle Street.
6:50 p.m., a burglary was reported at Lot 26 on Quebec Street at University of Maine.
Saturday at 2:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:05 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.
2:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN HARMONY, Saturday at 4:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 3:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Salem Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:30 p.m., a theft was reported on White School House Road.
Saturday at 6:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Golf Course Road.
10:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 8:44 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Starks Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
6:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lloyd Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:18 p.m., noise was reported at Brickett Point Estates.
2:43 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:12 p.m., noise was reported at Camp Manitou.
9:17 p.m., debris was reported on the road on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Oxbow Road.
8:26 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Spring Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Waverly Street.
2:43 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported hearing shots fired.
Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Pondview Court.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Corinna Road.
8:57 p.m., an assault was reported, no location given.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 6:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Heselton Street.
7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
9:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Oak Pond Road.
Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
12:18 a.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.
7:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Stevens Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Pine Tree Commons on Elm Street.
9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.
10:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.
10:23 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
11:02 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Spruce Street.
12:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported at McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street.
2:05 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
2:34 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Pine Tree Commons on Elm Street.
7:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canabas Avenue.
8:05 p.m., someone from Gold Street reported a person was missing.
8:10 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
8:13 p.m., a protection order violation was reported at Southern Angel Properties on Pleasant Street.
11:36 p.m., a caller from Alfond Apartments at Colby College off Washington Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
Saturday at 1:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dunbar Court.
IN WILTON, Friday at 8:04 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
2 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
3:05 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near U.S. Route 2 East and Cemetery Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Hallowell Street. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
2:35 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported near Monument and Halifax streets.
6:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Harry Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:55 p.m., a traffic accident with injury was reported on Main Street.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:30 a.m., Christy Lynn Bush, 41, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant (failure to appear, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer), after an overdose rescue was done on Patterson Street.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:07 p.m., Dominicke Simard, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.
Also at 10:07 p.m., Teran A. Goodridge, 19, of Pittsfield, was arrested an charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license and minor consuming liquor.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:18 p.m., David Andrew Noyes, 48, of Byron, was arrested and charged with falsification in official matters, attaching false plates and operating after suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:27 p.m., Riley Jacob Corey, 19, of Randolf, Vermont, was arrested and charged with OUI.
5:30 p.m., Rachael Raye Murray, 34, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.
8:39 p.m., David C. Wells, 43, of Hodgdon, was arrested and charged with OUI.
11:58 p.m., Scott Michael Stanley, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with OUI.
Saturday at 1:52 a.m., Raymond Lee Bailey, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
3:22 a.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.
10:24 a.m., Brandon J. Mann, 28, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with OUI.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:55 a.m., Ashley Linn Loisel, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on three warrants.
9:04 a.m., Dawn Renee Smith, 28, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Summonses
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:02 a.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was summoned on an unidentified charge, after a medical rescue was done on Bangor Street.
5:52 p.m., Melissa A. Lydiate, 52, of Augusta was summoned on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal mischief, on Noyes Court.
7:39 p.m., Joshua Gabriel Devito, 24, of Augusta was summoned on two charges of criminal trespass and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after a well-being and mental health check was done on Stone Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:19 p.m., Devan M.J. Labrie, 22, of Clinton, was summoned and charged with operating a motor vehicle with expired registration beyond 150 days and operating after suspension.
-
Local & State
To inspire hope, cancer survivors tell their stories at annual Augusta event
-
Sports
Local roundup: Gardiner field hockey blanks Old Town
-
Politics
Waterville rally urges election of candidates who will address climate change, immigrant issues, jobs
-
Politics
Marine Corps service, work-filled childhood informs Golden's political agenda
-
Local & State
Missing Westbrook boy found safe