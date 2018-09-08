IN ANSON, Friday at 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 2:53 a.m., a caller from Fahi Pond Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 9:18 p.m., loud noise was reported on Leavitt Road.

10:14 p.m., loud noise was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:05 a.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Road.

1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

3:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cross Hill Road.

4:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.

5:10 p.m., an accident with injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:30 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Middle Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

6:03 p.m., property was recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Columbia Street.

6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

6:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Leighton Road.

7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:57 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Riverside Drive.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

10:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Mill Street.

1:21 a.m., burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Road.

3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Avenue.

IN AVON, Friday at 8:09 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Pleasant Street.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Clinton Lions Fair on Route 100.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

11:10 p.m., noise was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at11:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Walton Mills Road.

1:02 p.m., a scam was reported on Huff Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 8:08 p.m., loud noise was reported on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 2:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

3:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 10:59 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.

12:35 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at Lot 26 at University of Maine.

2:52 p.m., a bus passing was reported on Middle Street.

6:50 p.m., a burglary was reported at Lot 26 on Quebec Street at University of Maine.

Saturday at 2:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

2:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 4:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 3:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:30 p.m., a theft was reported on White School House Road.

Saturday at 6:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Golf Course Road.

10:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 8:44 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

6:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lloyd Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:18 p.m., noise was reported at Brickett Point Estates.

2:43 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:12 p.m., noise was reported at Camp Manitou.

9:17 p.m., debris was reported on the road on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Oxbow Road.

8:26 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Spring Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Waverly Street.

2:43 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported hearing shots fired.

Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Pondview Court.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Corinna Road.

8:57 p.m., an assault was reported, no location given.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 6:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Heselton Street.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

9:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

12:18 a.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

7:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Stevens Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Pine Tree Commons on Elm Street.

9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

10:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

10:23 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

11:02 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Spruce Street.

12:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported at McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street.

2:05 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

2:34 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Pine Tree Commons on Elm Street.

7:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canabas Avenue.

8:05 p.m., someone from Gold Street reported a person was missing.

8:10 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

8:13 p.m., a protection order violation was reported at Southern Angel Properties on Pleasant Street.

11:36 p.m., a caller from Alfond Apartments at Colby College off Washington Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Saturday at 1:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dunbar Court.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:04 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

2 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

3:05 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near U.S. Route 2 East and Cemetery Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Hallowell Street. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

2:35 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported near Monument and Halifax streets.

6:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Harry Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:55 p.m., a traffic accident with injury was reported on Main Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:30 a.m., Christy Lynn Bush, 41, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant (failure to appear, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer), after an overdose rescue was done on Patterson Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:07 p.m., Dominicke Simard, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

Also at 10:07 p.m., Teran A. Goodridge, 19, of Pittsfield, was arrested an charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license and minor consuming liquor.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:18 p.m., David Andrew Noyes, 48, of Byron, was arrested and charged with falsification in official matters, attaching false plates and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:27 p.m., Riley Jacob Corey, 19, of Randolf, Vermont, was arrested and charged with OUI.

5:30 p.m., Rachael Raye Murray, 34, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

8:39 p.m., David C. Wells, 43, of Hodgdon, was arrested and charged with OUI.

11:58 p.m., Scott Michael Stanley, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with OUI.

Saturday at 1:52 a.m., Raymond Lee Bailey, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3:22 a.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.

10:24 a.m., Brandon J. Mann, 28, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:55 a.m., Ashley Linn Loisel, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on three warrants.

9:04 a.m., Dawn Renee Smith, 28, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:02 a.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was summoned on an unidentified charge, after a medical rescue was done on Bangor Street.

5:52 p.m., Melissa A. Lydiate, 52, of Augusta was summoned on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal mischief, on Noyes Court.

7:39 p.m., Joshua Gabriel Devito, 24, of Augusta was summoned on two charges of criminal trespass and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after a well-being and mental health check was done on Stone Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:19 p.m., Devan M.J. Labrie, 22, of Clinton, was summoned and charged with operating a motor vehicle with expired registration beyond 150 days and operating after suspension.

