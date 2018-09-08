OLD TOWN — Four different players scored to lead the Gardiner field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Old Town in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Saturday.

Sarah Foust, Maddy Farnham, Haley Brann and Jillian Bisson all hit the back of the cage for Gardiner (4-0), which remained unbeaten on the season. Brann also picked up an assist.

Old Town fell to 1-3.

LAWRENCE 5, ERSKINE 0: Macie Larouche scored two goals and added an assist as the Bulldogs rolled to the KVAC B victory.

Nora Buck and Elsie Suttie also scored for Lawrence (4-0-0).

Erskine dropped to 2-2-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

ERSKINE 3, LEAVITT 0: The Eagles scored twice after the halftime break to pull away for the KVAC B win in South China.

Ashlyn Wing and MacKenzie Roderick each netted second-half goals for Erskine (2-2-0), which snapped a two-game winless streak. Riley Reitchel also scored in the win, and Caitlin Labbe made three saves for her second shutout of the season.

Shelby Varney made two saves in the loss for Leavitt (1-4-0).

MOUNT VIEW 2, ELLSWORTH 0: Sage Pound scored both goals to lead the Mustangs in Ellsworth.

Gabby Allen and Gabby Ravin each had an assist for Mount View (2-1-0). Zoe Mayhew made six saves for her first varsity shutout.

Kylie Robidoux stopped 13 shots for Ellsworth (2-2-0).

MARANACOOK 3, MORSE 0: Emily Harper scored a pair of goals, lifting the Black Bears (4-0) to the KVAC victory in Readfield.

Kate Mohlar added another goal, off of an assist from Lilly Boye. Skye Webb made four saves in the win.

RICHMOND 12, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Marie Wockenfuss scored three goals and Caitlin Kendrick added two goals and six assists as the Bobcats (3-0) rolled to the East/West Conference victory in Vinalhaven.

Bry Shea, Paige Lebel, Nicole Tribbet, Ashley Brown, Laura Brown, Lindsie Irish and Bryanne Lancaster also scored for Richmond. Kennedy Chandler and Liz Johnson split goaltending duties for the Bobcats.

WINTHROP 11, MOUNTAIN VALEY 0: Forward Jillian Schmelzer rattled off seven goals to lead Winthrop in Rumford.

The Ramblers (3-1) put six goals on the board in the first half. Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone contributed two goals, while Averie Silva and Hannah Eason also had scores.

Goalie Lilly White made 16 saves for the Falcons, while goalie Brooke Burnham stopped six for Winthrop.

OCEANSIDE 5, GARDINER 0: Gabby Straka and Cyra Fait each scored twice to lead the Mariners to the KVAC win in Gardiner.

Hope Butler had the other goal for Oceanside (3-1-0) while Raechel Joyce made 10 saves.

Skye Cotnoir and Brianna Perry combined to make 15 saves for Gardiner (0-4-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT VIEW 6, ELLSWORTH 3: Logan Curtis had a hat trick as the Mustangs remained unbeaten with the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Elijah Allen added a pair of goals for Mount View (3-0-0).

Nate Mason and Atticus Deeny each scored for Ellsworth (0-3-0).

