LOS ANGELES — A pipeline company was convicted of nine criminal charges Friday for causing the worst California coastal spill in 25 years, a disaster that blackened beaches for miles, killed wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.

A Santa Barbara County jury found Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline guilty of a felony count of failing to properly maintain its pipeline and eight misdemeanor charges.

“Today’s verdict should send a message: If you endanger our environment and wildlife, we will hold you accountable,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Plains said that the jury didn’t find any knowing misconduct by the company and “accepts full responsibility for the impact of the accident.”

“We are committed to doing the right thing,” the company’s statement said.

The company said its operation of the pipeline met or exceeded legal and industry standards, and believes the jury erred in its verdict on one count where California law allowed a conviction under a standard of negligence.

“We intend to fully evaluate and consider all of our legal options with respect to the trial and resulting jury decision,” Plains said.

The company is set to be sentenced on Dec. 13. Because it’s a company, and not a person, Plains only faces fines, though it’s unclear how steep the penalties could be.

Plains had faced 15 charges for the rupture of a corroded pipeline that sent at least 123,000 gallons of crude oil gushing onto Refugio State Beach.

Plains pleaded not guilty to the charges and accused prosecutors of criminalizing an unfortunate accident.

