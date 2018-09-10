UNION — An author talk featuring Katherine Silva is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

Silva is the Midcoast Maine author of the Monstrum Chronicles series. Her second book in the series, “Aequitas,” was nominated for a 2013 Maine Literary award. She published her first comedy, “Night Time, Dotted Line” in November 2013.

She is a member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, New England Horror Writers Association, and founder of the Midcoast Maine Halloween Readings series. Silva’s latest literary projects include a paranormal murder-mystery comedy series heavily influenced by third-wave ska and punk, and a period piece described as “Downton Abbey meets American Horror Story.”

Silva will share her latest literary project “The Collection: A Novella.” In the wake of his estranged father’s death, Peter discovers the old man owned an

estate. Also to his surprise, a woman he’s never met has inherited this place. He soon uncovers secrets his father kept and unimaginable horrors await through every door.

For more information, call the library at 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

