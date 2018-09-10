Central Maine Square Dance Club members attended this year’s club picnic on July 29 at the summer cottage of Gary and Myra Chaloult in Smithfield. In addition to the food, the picnic was an opportunity to meet so many friends off the dance floor.
The Central Maine Square Dance Club meets every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a workshop and teaching.
A free beginners class will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, and continue Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Waterville Jr. high School on Route 104 in Waterville.
For more information, call Bob Brown at 447-0094 or Cindy Fairfield at 631-8816 .
