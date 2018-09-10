The Eldercare Network of Lincoln County’s Board of Directors, “The Greens” staff members and volunteers invite community members to join them as they celebrate 20 years of service to Lincoln County’s older adults. The celebration is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Lincoln Academy Dining Commons, 81 Academy Hill, Newcastle.

The free festivities will begin a with a reception featuring hors d’ oeuvres prepared by the Lincoln Academy Food Services culinary team and musical interludes with celtic harpist Barbara Wright.

Donations in support of the Eldercare Network are always appreciated. Should symposium attendees decide to have lunch, reservations must be made by Monday, Sept. 10. The sandwich smorgasbord, prepared by the Lincoln Healthcare Food Service Department and Mr. Ribs BBQ, is only available by advanced reservation. The cost is $8 per person.

For more information and to make reservations, call 563-2148 or email [email protected].

