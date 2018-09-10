WINTHROP — The offense was clicking Monday for the Winthrop field hockey team against Hall-Dale.

Moriah Hajduk and Kerrigan Anuszewski each had a hat trick as the Ramblers defeated the Bulldogs 10-1 in Mountain Valley Conference action.

In the first half, most of the scoring came off penalty corners as the Ramblers (5-0) had 10 chances in the opening 30 minutes.

“At practice lately, we have been working on our circle structure and how we’ve been playing together,” Anuszewski said. “Today, that really, really worked for us. Our passing seemed to be pretty on point. We got the ball in the cage quite a few times which is really nice.”

Hajduk gave Winthrop a 1-0 lead 6:28 into the opening half with Kate Perkins setting the goal up. Freshman Maddie Perkins picked up the game winner just past the 10 minute mark with Bryana Baxter setting the goal up. Bre Feeney picked up her only goal of the day

Hajduk stretched the lead out to 4-0 for her second of the contest.

“I was really feeling energized for game day,” Hajduk said. “I love playing with this group of girls. We all get each other going and we know we can work well with our passing. I just felt motivated to do it for my team.”

Anuszewski picked up the next two goals for the Ramblers. Anuszewski assisted on Hajduk’s third goal of the day as the Ramblers went into halftime with a 7-0 lead.

The success on the penalty corners is because of the depth in plays they have in their playbook.

“We have seven or eight different options that we run off our formation,” Winthrop coach Jessica Merrill said. “We try to mix it up as much as we can and (the other teams) don’t know where we are going. Most of my girls can take (penalty corners) at any point. It’s nice we have so many options.”

Hall-Dale (0-4) came out strong defensively in the second half as the Bulldogs kept the Ramblers at bay for nearly 15 minutes. Kelsey Cormier, who came in relief of Mia Rollins in goal in the second half, made eight saves. Rollins was also solid making six saves in the first half.

With seven freshmen and only one senior on the Bulldogs roster, coach Angela Corbin expected the team to have bumps in the road this season. She was pleased with the defensive effort in the final 30 minutes.

“I think they got the nerves out of them,” Corbin said. “We were already losing pretty handily, so I think at that point, the butterflies are gone and you just remember what we’ve been working on which is recovering and clearing to the sides.”

Anuszewski capped off her hat trick to make it 8-0 with Hanna Caprara picking up the assist.

The Ramblers’ lead stretched to 10-0 with Lindsay Letourneau and Baxter capping off the scoring.

The shutout bid came to an end when freshman Lexi Chartier put Hall-Dale on the board in the final minutes of the contest.

Corbin kept things positive throughout the second half, telling her players to get on the board.

“We try to keep them positive because there’s no sense on coming down on them because they are a young team,” Corbin said. “We are a promising team. I believe in them and there’s no sense in making anybody feel bad.”

