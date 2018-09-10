READFIELD — Residents may be able to get a new form of help in providing heat for their homes through the Heating and Utility Assistance program this year.

To make that possible, officials are seeking volunteers to cut and split logs at the transfer station that would be distributed for winter heat for residents through the town’s program.

A session to cut and section logs to stove length is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and Town Manager Eric Dyer said he hopes to have three or four people sawing and three or four helpers for the session. The transfer station is on Recycle Road off North Road.

He sent out a press release asking for volunteers and said he anticipates the logs should produce several cords of wood.

The next session, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, will concentrate on log splitting.

“I am hopeful we can get 3-4 log splitters and operators along with 6-8 helpers to feed and clear the machines,” Dyer wrote, noting that other towns have had success with similar programs.

Rain dates are set for each on the following Saturday.

Dyer asked that volunteers contact the town office at 685-4939 to provide details about when they could assist and what equipment they could bring.

He said the town’s insurer requires that safety gear be worn and liability waivers signed on site.

