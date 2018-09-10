SKOWHEGAN — A Riverside Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Skowhegan History House, 66 Elm St.

The garden party will feature music by the Sandy River Ramblers.

Held on the history house’s side lawn, this event offers an opportunity to wander about the riverside gardens, view outdoor exhibits overlooking the Kennebec, and peruse the exhibits inside the Skowhegan History House.

Refreshments will be offered, and the event free to the public; bring lawn chair. In case of rain, the venue is yet to be determined.

For more information, call the Skowhegan History House at 474-6632.

