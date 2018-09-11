P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center has kicked off its second annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign in an effort to help shine a light in memory or in honor of beloved pets in our community.

This fundraising effort will run through December. Each year the center cares for 600-plus homeless animals. This annual campaign and all of its proceeds will directly support the shelter’s Medical Fund, which is used to cover the expense of necessary and emergency medical care for the animals.

People can light a bulb in honor of their pet by visiting pawsadoption.org. Submitted photos of pets to will be shared on the website until Dec. 31. Bulbs also will be available for sponsorship at various shelter tabling events and participating local businesses.

During the month of December, the P.A.W.S. tree at 123 John St., in Camden, will be lit to honor all pets that hold a special place in our hearts.

The center is a non-kill, nonprofit animal shelter contracted with 12 towns across Midcoast Maine. It is committed to providing care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent homes while promoting humane values in the community through outreach and educational programs.

For more information, call Kelsey Walker, outreach and events coordinator, at P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center at 236-8702 ext. 103.

