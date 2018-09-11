A Portland man was seriously injured when he lost control of his car in Lyman early Tuesday morning, Maine State Police said.

Douglas Petersen, 55, lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Old Saw Mill Road and Route 111, and the car skidded a short distance and flipped over, police said.

Petersen was headed to work in Sanford and was the only person in the vehicle.

The Lebanon Fire and Rescue ambulance came upon the wreck minutes after it happened and administered first aid to Petersen.

The nature of his injuries was not immediately known, but Petersen was taken first to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: