While I have not been watching all the hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, I’ve been struck by the amount of disinformation that is coming from Sen. Angus King, someone who is supposed to represent a degree of truth. Instead, he’s doing nothing but repeating false talking points (“As Kavanaugh’s hearing concludes, Collins says she’s still undecided on Supreme Court nominee,” Sept. 7).

I guess he’s afraid of a Supreme Court justice who values the law, as opposed to political spin. Who values the Constitution, not political correctness, and who is supported by a broad coalition of people, Democrats, independents and Republicans.

Did you know that Kavanaugh submitted the most comprehensive committee questionnaire in Judicial Committee history for his nomination to the Supreme Court? Did you know those documents numbered nearly a half a million? Did you know that the amount of documents, scrutiny and his over 300 opinions submitted are more than any of the last five Supreme Court nominees combined?

Of course not, because some senators, like King, are more interested in crazy road shows that are meant to disrupt and distract for all the TV cameras. Sen. King should focus on the overwhelming qualifications of Kavanaugh, instead of being part of sideshow right out of a circus.

Rep. Scott Strom

R-Pittsfield

