UNION — Dave Stanley, manager of Tri-County Solid Waste Management Organization, will give an informal talk on how the facility functions in the communities at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road. The organization serves the towns of Appleton, Liberty, Somerville, Union and Washington.

Stanley’s presentation will describe recent improvements at the facility, how it helps pay for itself, and how the service fits into the system of recycling and disposal. There will be a time for questions.

Stanley will be joined by John Shepard and other members of the Tri-County board of directors.

For more information, contact Charlotte Henderson at 845-2661 or [email protected].

