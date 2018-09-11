The University of New England’s football game in Virginia this weekend has been canceled because of the anticipated path of Hurricane Florence.

The Nor’easters were scheduled to play at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia on Saturday.

But the Tigers canceled the game Tuesday afternoon because of the potential impact of the hurricane.

UNE (0-2) will next play on Sept. 29 at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts, for its Commonwealth Coast Conference opener. The Nor’easters’ next home game is Oct. 6 against Curry College.

HURRICANE FLORENCE has also forced the cancellation of several Top 25 games this weekend, including No. 13 Virginia Tech’s home game against East Carolina, No. 14 West Virginia’s trip to North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina.

The Category 4 storm’s approach led to a series of schedule adjustments Tuesday for teams in the Carolinas and Virginia.

The University of Virginia’s scheduled home game Saturday against Ohio was relocated to Nashville, Tennessee and the start time for Wake Forest’s Atlantic Coast Conference home game Thursday against Boston College was moved up. The decisions were made as Florence appears set to come ashore along the Carolinas’ coastline late Thursday or early Friday with strong winds and heavy rain.

Several of the schools appeared to be publicly in agreement on the need for schedule changes due to Florence, though East Carolina’s decision not to travel to Blacksburg nixed Saturday’s game.

ECU – which has already called off the rest of the week’s classes – cited “significant imminent safety concerns” that included “the high probability of a catastrophic impact on the region and perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm.”

East Carolina’s announcement also noted the Greenville campus’s history with serious flooding issues from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The ACC also announced that Wake Forest’s game against BC in Winston-Salem will now start at 5:30 p.m. to get done earlier with Florence’s arrival expected.

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe said his team would leave a day earlier than usual for its Saturday game at Baylor.

Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils opted for the Thursday departure because it’s “our best opportunity to get out.” From there, the Blue Devils will find a high school near Waco to hold a final practice and walk-through before the game.

THE COLONIAL Athletic Association schedule has also been impacted by Florence.

James Madison moved its home opener against Robert Morris from Saturday to Thursday night to get ahead of the storm.

William & Mary canceled events from Friday through Sunday, including its football opener against Elon on Saturday.

