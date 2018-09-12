WISCASSET — Castle Tucker will give a Behind Closed Doors Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept.14, at 2 Lee St.

The leisurely in-depth tour will include rooms and stories not included on the general tour. The mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for more than 140 years.

Tickets will cost $15 or $10 for Historic New England members.

Reservations are required, for tickets, call 882-7169 or visit shop.historicnewengland.org.

Castle Tucker was built in 1807 by one of Wiscasset’s most prominent citizens, Congressman and Judge Silas Lee. In 1858, Capt, Richard Tucker Jr., scion of a prominent Wiscasset shipping family, bought the house for his new and growing family. The Tuckers updated and redecorated to reflect the fashions and styles of their time, much of it in a style popularized by one of America’s earliest lifestyle connoisseurs, Andrew Jackson Downing. Very little was changed in the house after 1900, including a kitchen with four generations of kitchen technology still in place where it was used. Castle Tucker is one of the most complete and original Victorian homes in the United States.

Historic New England is the oldest, largest, and most comprehensive regional heritage organization in the nation, telling the stories of more than 400 years of life in New England through its historic houses, collections, publications and programs. To learn more, visit HistoricNewEngland.org.

