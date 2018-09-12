Ducks Unlimited’s Kennebec Valley Chapter will host its annual fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Le Club Calumet, West River Road, Augusta. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

Raffles, live and silent auction will go on all night with multiple gun raffles all to be drawn.

Tickets, which include a one-year membership, will cost $55 each or $85 per couple; Greenwing (DU members younger than 21, are $35.

For tickets for more information, call Barry Mower at 623-2758 or Bill Brown at 685-4239.

Share

< Previous

Next >