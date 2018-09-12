I volunteer at my local food pantry, so I know that there are Maine parents who work hard and still struggle to feed their children because of the costs of child care, housing and medical expenses.
Laura Fortman cares deeply about these families and understands the challenges they face. We need to elect her to the Maine Senate so she can put her knowledge, experience and dedication to work on the issues that matter most to Maine families. A vote for Fortman is a vote for families.
Nancy M. Lipper
Waldoboro
