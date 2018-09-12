If we want a representative in Augusta who will serve not only our House District 53 but also the whole state of Maine, we have an excellent candidate in Allison Hepler. Her willingness to serve her community is shown by her service on the Woolwich Selectboard. Her community has endorsed the worth of her service by electing her for a third term.

Allison has the long view of her service, attending to the current day, but also seeing it in the context of history. She teaches history at the University of Maine at Farmington, yet she is no a “ivory tower” academic. She has worked as a printer, at a retail store and as an office coordinator, magazine production assistant and steelworker. Her work experience also includes being a part owner of her husband’s wooden board building and repair business in Small Point, Phippsburg.

Her volunteer work extends beyond the town boundaries, as she is a trustee of the Patten Free Library in Bath, and is part of the newly formed Bath Area Age-Friendly and Livability group. It is vital that there be organizations working to better the lives of our aging population.

I ask that others join me in voting for Allison Hepler on Nov. 6.

Julia G. Kahrl

Arrowsic

