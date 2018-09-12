“Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 16, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The play opens with the narrator finding an old book, picking it up, blowing off the dust, and starting to read. The story she relates is of a young dreamer, a man named Joseph — the same Joseph whose story is told in the Book of Genesis.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

